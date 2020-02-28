Ukrainian national team won the mixed relay at the European Championships in biathlon

At the European Championships biathlon in Belarus was held the mixed relay.

The Ukrainian team in the race was represented by Valentina Semerenko, Julia Jima, pryma Artem and Dmitry Pidruchny. Our athletes showed the best speed among all winning gold medals. Second came the Russians, the bronze went to Belarus because of the disqualification of Norway.

“In prone, maybe a little rushed, maybe, not responded to the wind. Belarusian was well on the road, he must have skiing was good. It was hard to hold onto him, teeth went. The route today is in a terrible state, just a mess. Because I understand that the front matter was a clean shoot”, – commented on the victory of Dmitry Pidruchny, reports BAGNET.

“I was sure that I got the last shot on the shooting, but the work envelope is not in my favor. Then I had to catch up in the race. Skiing today was good, service great work. They can be working to catch up in the race,” he said after the exchange, Brendan.

We will add that yesterday at the European Championships in singles mixed doubles played the Ukrainians Anastasiya Merkushyna and Ruslan Tkalenko, who won the bronze medal.