Ukrainian Olympic champion issued in the United States a unique book: exclusive photos

Olympic champion in Barcelona in 1992 and six-time world champion Ukrainian fencer Georgy Pogosov (pictured right), for many years living in USA and working in coaching in one of the most famous schools in the country — Stanford University, published a unique book.

On its creation the legendary athlete told in the comment “FACTS”.

“This is a unique collection called “Legends of the blade”, which I created more than 10 years. Huge fencing and competitive experience helped not only professionally arrange the exhibits, but also to put full heart and soul into it. The collection is not just a “bunch” of photos and other exhibits, is not just a retelling of the events, and a full history, a fascinating journey into the world of fencing, its history, starting from the origins to our modern days.

The total number of exhibits included in the collection exceeds two thousand units, located on almost 400 special cardboard sheets. This autographed photos and without tickets for the fencing tournaments of the Olympics, world Championships and other competitions, a program of fencing tournaments, envelopes, post cards, postage stamps, posters and much more. Also, it can be seen the autographs of the legends of fencing not only on photos but also on other various exhibits. It must be especially noted that the composition of the collection included a large number of unique rare exhibits, many of which exist in single copy.

The collection is arranged in chronological order and covers all modern Olympic games and world Championships. Almost all the legends of modern fencing or otherwise represented in the collection. The majority of them devoted a separate and special sections of the book. Also focuses on the current stars of the Ukrainian fencing.

Among the unique items that I would like to note especially, — the special postcard of the Olympic games-1928, signed champion saber team of Hungary, a ticket to the opening of the Olympics-1936, the autograph of Olympic champion of Moscow-1980, Vladimir Smirnov, his coach Viktor Bykov, and many others.

After discussions with numerous experts and collectors can with great confidence claim that these collections (in scope and content) in the world no longer exists, “—said Georgy Pogosov.

