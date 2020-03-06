Ukrainian scientist found a cure for coronavirus

Ukrainian scientist, the former head of the Ukrainian Center for influenza Alexander Grinevich said that virologists have conducted research that gave hope to the possibility of effectively countering the epidemic, according to Fakty.com.ua.

“Using a computer model of coronavirus-2019-nCoV created by Chinese experts, my colleagues, using docking method, showed that the active substance as a result, they block an important enzyme of the coronavirus that can inhibit the replication of the virus,” – said Alexander Grinevich.

According to him, studies are still ongoing.

Prices for proteflazid in pharmacies range from 330 to 410 UAH.

Also Grinevich added that in the framework of charitable assistance as a result, they gave three medical institutions in Chernivtsi.

However, it should be noted that evidence for this yet, as the official position of the who regarding the drugs against the coronavirus.

In addition, a day later, a post from the page of Alexander was gone.