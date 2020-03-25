Ukrainian scientists will tell you how you can slow down the multiplication of coronaviruses

March 26, 2020 at 11:00 there will be online press conference-report of Ukrainian scientists about the results of research of the Institute of epidemiology and infectious diseases them. L. V. Hromashevsky. The experiments were able to determine the active ingredient, which can slow the replication of the coronavirus. This reports the press service of UNIAN.

In the press announcement States that recently completed phase of research in which we studied the ability of some antiviral drugs influence the coronaviruses. The result was more than encouraging: the active ingredient showed an effective suppression of replication of coronaviruses in cell cultures (in vitro).

Also noted that the active ingredient significantly reduces the percentage of apoptotic cells compared to cells infected with the virus almost more than 2 times, than save half of the cells infected with virus from destruction. I mean, we are talking about the high probability that the investigated active substance is able to inhibit the multiplication of coronaviruses in the body.

Detailed information on active substances, the results of the experiments and the conclusions of the experts unveil the press conference:

Vitaly Tsymbalyuk, President of the National Academy of medical Sciences of Ukraine, academician’ll BEAT, Honored worker of science and technique of Ukraine, doctor of medical Sciences, Professor;

Victoria Zadorozhnaya, Director of State institution “Institute of epidemiology and infectious diseases. L. V. hromashevsky of NAMS of Ukraine”, Professor, corresponding member of AMS of Ukraine;

Svetlana Rybalko, head of the laboratory of experimental chemotherapy of viral infections of the Institute of epidemiology and infectious diseases named after L. V. gromashevskiy AMS of Ukraine, doctor of medical Sciences, Professor;

Anatoly Novik, founder and President of a pharmaceutical company “Ekofarm”;

Alexander Grinevich, Deputy General Director of the company “Ekofarm”, doctor of medical Sciences, honored scientist and technician of Ukraine;

Sergey Borschev , head of the scientific Department of intensive care and detoxification “Institute of epidemiology and infectious diseases. L. V. hromashevsky of NAMS of Ukraine”, doctor of medical Sciences, anesthesiologist of higher category.

The online broadcast will begin on Thursday, March 26 at 11:00

and will be available at:

https://www.unian.ua/static/press/live

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCinbEnkKq0DQHpCcUzlZnXw

https://www.facebook.com/GripUA/

Attention! Questions to the participants of the press conference can be supplied by email. email: [email protected] (with the subject line “question at a press conference 26.03) and also call the press-centre UNIAN (044) 498 07 64 (question the phone will also be taken during the online broadcast of the press conference) .

Media accreditation by phone: (067) 79 439 02

Attention! In connection with the epidemic, and quarantine number of participants is limited. The press conference participants will be provided with individual means of protection.