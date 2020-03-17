Ukrainian singer Kler presented the video for the song Tki

Ukrainian singer Kler (Lera Colesnic) presented the video for the new song “TCI”.

“We wanted to create a different alter-ego. A lot of cool images, each of which has some piece of me,” says the singer.

All the scenery for the video built in the Grand pavilion. Directed by Trent Pazl.

The single “TCI” will be the first release in the history of the new Ukrainian label Popcycle Records. Here promise to release the new Ukrainian pop music, pop rock, dance and hip-hop mainstream.

