Ukrainian singer showed how to make a mask for a few minutes (photo)

Ukrainian singer Gaitana has shown how to make a mask in just a few minutes.

The singer used an old bandana, wrapped it in several layers of cheesecloth. “For those who want to be healthy and in style. Instead of a mask that cannot be bought, it is possible to tie a scarf, and between the layers put gauze or bandage, folded them in half. Be healthy and take care of yourself!”, — she wrote, adding a photo.

Fans liked the idea. This mask is reusable and looks better than sewn from seven layers of gauze.

By the way, if you still decided to sew reusable mask, you may like this video. The author of the video also explains and shares the drawing.

But masks in pharmacies no, people have or can sew yourself, or buy expensive and wholesale dealers, or to ignore the ban at your own risk.

