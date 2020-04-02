Ukrainian star showed what it looks like after coronavirus (photo)

Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno, who works in Hollywood, has pleased his fans, saying that she’s better now. As you know, the actress recently hospitalized with coronavirus.

“My symptoms began to fade and extreme two days I already felt better,”she said.

The actress said that she is still in isolation, but at home, not in hospital. Ivanna so tired of being closed, even started washing Windows, and even took a selfie in the window.

The actress looks pale and tired. Fans wished Ivanna’s full recovery, and she asked them to take care of yourself.

We will remind that earlier recovered from coronavirus popular Hollywood actress and model of Ukrainian origin Olga Kurilenko. Her hospitalization was not necessary.

