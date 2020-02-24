Ukrainian student bought the film rights to the Stephen king book

The guy signed with the famous writer contract. And it cost him as much as… $ 1.

It is known that since the 70-ies of the “king of terrors” regularly arranges action on behalf of the “Dollar Baby”. It stipulates that anyone student or student to film some work is king. Precisely such an opportunity and took advantage of 19-year-old Valentin Lavrenyuk.

Now, until the end of 2020, he belongs to film the short story “stationary Bike”, written in 2008. The story about the artist Richard Sifkitz, who is anxious to lose weight. He spends a lot of time in his basement, where it goes on the bike. However, the more a man has, the more illusions he is being persecuted.

If Valentin did implement the plans, can’t just publish the video. First, it needs to be approved personally by the author – that is, Stephen king. But we believe that everything will work out. And although this is the debut project Lavrenyuk, the short film has all the chances to get recognition.