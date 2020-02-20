Ukrainian team with the victory started in the qualification for Eurobasket 2021 (photo)

Thursday, February 20 men’s national team of Ukraine on basketball started in the final qualifying round for the European championship which will take place in September 2021 in the four countries — Germany, Georgia, Czech Republic and Italy.

Our team has got in group F together with Slovenia, Hungary and Austria. Note that the results of the qualifying stage from each group in the final tournament will be three teams.

With an away match against Austria team Ainars Bagatskis was launched in the current campaign. The Ukrainians were the clear favorites before the game with rival, who lost their leader, center Rasheed Malbasic from the German “Oldenburg”, that “yellow-blue” and confirmed on the site.

Seizing the initiative from the start, the Ukrainians won three of four quarters and deservedly celebrated a landslide victory— 88:73 (22:17, 22:22, 20:9, 24:25). It is noteworthy that the owners have performed during the game by ten shots more than the team Ainars Bagatskis, but the accuracy of the Austrians were the real trouble…

In the other match of the group Hungary unexpectedly at home beat Slovenia — 77:75. Thus, after the first round, the Ukraine and Hungary scored 2 points (our team ahead of the Hungarians thanks to a better points difference), while Slovenia and Austria until 1 typed point. Next match “yellow-blue” will hold on 23 February, when Kiev will take Hungary, and Slovenia will play in Koper to Austria.

A photo of the basketball Federation of Ukraine

