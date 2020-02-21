Ukrainian train in Russia quarantines, and across the country are caught sneezing Chinese

Fear of coronavirus in Russia insulated the passengers of the train “Kiev-Moscow”, which drove the Chinese, and the Chinese are caught.

This is reported by Russian media.

In the Russian Bryansk was taken off the route, a citizen of China with a high fever, riding on the train “Kyiv – Moscow” and was directed to the local infectious diseases hospital.

The other passengers of the car, which drove Chinese woman with a temperature of 38 degrees aimed at quarantine in Bryansk city hospital.

In Moscow on a two-week quarantine sent two and a half thousand people. Everyone who comes to Moscow from China, isolated at the place of stay. If a person has a fever, it hospitalitynet.

The mayor reported that the city began using the facial recognition system to control people, “quarantined”.

Catching the Chinese in the Moscow transport officers metro and Mosgortrans with the participation of the police and doctors.

Public transport drivers are instructed to notify managers about what the cabin are persons of Chinese nationality for inspection by the police.

It was also reported that in the Russian Yekaterinburg with raids on markets, patrols of Cossacks, who are caught sneezing Chinese and accompany them to the hospital.

Similar patrols on the streets of Ryazan.