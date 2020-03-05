Ukrainian Tsurenko made a comeback in the match with Russia at the prestigious tournament

Ukrainian tennis player Lesya Tsurenko (No. 152) made a comeback in 1/16 WTA tournament in the match against the 100-th racket of the world Russian woman Varvara Gracheva, having lost the first set (0:6, 6:4, 6:2).

After the failure in the first third of the fight of our compatriot has met, despite problems with his serve, won a heavy victory in the second set. The decisive period of the match passed under her dictation. Making a break in the fourth game, Tsurenko quietly brought the matter to the exit in the 1/8 finals of the tournament, where he will meet 23-year-old Briton Katie Boulter, which is a 396-e a place in rating WTA.

Lesya Tsurenko

It should be noted that in the previous round the opponent of Ukrainian dealt with the 60-th racket of the world Russian Anna Blinkova, defeating her in three sets.

