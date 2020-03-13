Ukrainian woman contracted the coronavirus in Italy

Thursday, March 12, it became known that Italy was admitted a citizen of Ukraine with the coronavirus. She is in serious condition. This was announced by activist Oksana Fedkiw on his page in Facebook.

According to her, a Ukrainian woman who worked in the province of Brescia, was hospitalized with suspected coronavirus March 8. March 12 the diagnosis is officially confirmed.

“Our Ukrainian, Raisa Malyshev (07.08.1954 city of birth), which worked legally and with all papers in Rovato the province of Brescia. Four days ago, was hospitalized in one of hospitals of Chiari suspected COVID-19 (coronavirus). Today, the diagnosis was confirmed. The woman is in intensive care, intubated (difficult breath – ed.), in a very serious condition,” – said the activist.

She also appealed to all the people who had contact with infected foreigners, to go to the doctors and to restrict their movement.