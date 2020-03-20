Ukrainian woman detained in Montenegro for violations of the isolation

Police in the Montenegrin town of Budva detained the citizen of Ukraine for violation of the regime of self-isolation. This publication reports Vijesti.

It is reported that police found her near the house in which she had to live after his arrival from Ukraine.

Police opened a criminal case due to the fact that it had not complied with the orders of the health authorities to combat a dangerous disease under article 287 of the Criminal code of Montenegro.

Earlier inspection authority of the Department of sanitary inspection the Ukrainian made the decision to self-isolation.

Currently, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in Montenegro is eight people.

Recall, today, March 19, in Ukraine registered 16 cases of infection with coronavirus. In the Chernivtsi region – 10 cases (one fatal) in Zhytomyr – 1 (fatal) in the Kiev region – 2, in Donetsk region – 1 and in the capital of Ukraine – 2 cases.

