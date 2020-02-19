Ukrainian Wuhan were unable to fly because of the dogs

Ukrainian Anastasia Zinchenko said that was not evacuated with other citizens of Ukraine from the Chinese city of Wuhan due to the fact that are unable to take the dog.

About it the girl wrote in Instagram.

“I even found the car yesterday, gathered all the documents and took the cage for the dog, sent all to the Embassy. My message and question about the dog ignored. Subsequently, the representative of the Ukrainian Embassy called and said that the dog I evacuate can’t,” she wrote.

The Embassy of Ukraine to China, in turn, in the comments to UNN said that it has no authority to allow or to deny entry to Ukraine.

“The Embassy does not accept the decision of whom to take. Just as we don’t send the planes do not provide sanitary control, we set the conditions … Why do people imagine that in the Chinese airport is the Embassy, although we had 1.5 thousand km of here, and we decide whom to let in China, who produce, and China has neither guards nor medical doctors or veterinary services”, – said in depodesta.