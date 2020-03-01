Ukrainian Zinchenko produced at Wembley seventh trophy t-shirt “Manchester city” (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Украинец Зинченко добыл на «Уэмбли» седьмой трофей в футболке «Манчестер Сити» (фото)

Sunday, March 1, at London’s Wembley stadium hosted the final match of the Cup of English League, which fought the “Manchester city” won in midweek in the Champions League, real Madrid, and one of the outsiders of the Premier League “Aston Villa”.

The team of Josep Guardiola, in the starting lineup which he returned the football team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko has done a good job in the beginning of the meeting and in the end won the team of Birmingham — 2:1 (Aguero, 20, rodri, 31 — Samat, 41).

We will remind that on the way to the final “Teams” in turn defeated in the tournament, “Preston”, “Southampton”, “Oxford” and “Manchester United”. The reigning champion won the English League Cup for the third consecutive year and seventh time in history.

As for Oleksandr Zinchenko, he won with a “my Teams” the seventh trophy in his career. .

Photo Twitter of FC “Manchester city”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article