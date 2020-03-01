Ukrainian Zinchenko produced at Wembley seventh trophy t-shirt “Manchester city” (photo)

Sunday, March 1, at London’s Wembley stadium hosted the final match of the Cup of English League, which fought the “Manchester city” won in midweek in the Champions League, real Madrid, and one of the outsiders of the Premier League “Aston Villa”.

The team of Josep Guardiola, in the starting lineup which he returned the football team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko has done a good job in the beginning of the meeting and in the end won the team of Birmingham — 2:1 (Aguero, 20, rodri, 31 — Samat, 41).

We will remind that on the way to the final “Teams” in turn defeated in the tournament, “Preston”, “Southampton”, “Oxford” and “Manchester United”. The reigning champion won the English League Cup for the third consecutive year and seventh time in history.

As for Oleksandr Zinchenko, he won with a “my Teams” the seventh trophy in his career. .

Photo Twitter of FC “Manchester city”

