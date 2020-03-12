Ukrainians and Germans alike have responded to the coronavirus

By Wednesday evening, March 11, from-for quarantine in Kiev, imposed because of a pandemic of mers residents continue to empty the shelves with food and basic necessities, and suffer buckwheat, buy it the most.

The corresponding video is with the lack of grits on the shelves published on his Facebook-page: Alexander Goncharov.

“What’s the secret of buckwheat? Stores sweep this mess”, he asks, demonstrating this fact on camera.

It is worth noting that the Ukrainians panic in connection with the incident not less than those in Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel recently said that up to 70% of the population may be infected with the coronavirus.

“On the shelves of Munich no soap, toilet paper, noodles, canned goods, etc. For Europe it’s crazy,” wrote in the comments to the video Goncharova user Katja Gertel, who at the moment lives there and also showed a photo of the empty shelves.

Indeed, even the Germans, known for their lack of propensity to extravagance, enclosed shopping shelves cleaned.