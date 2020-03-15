Ukrainians are asked not vyhodi from home during the quarantine

The Ministry of health pizzulo Ukrainians to avoid crowded places and not to leave the house due to imposed quarantine because of an outbreak of coronavirus Covid-19.

About it reports a press-service of the Ministry of health.

“Isolation is the most effective way of combating the spread of coronavirus infection in all countries in which it was recorded,” – said in the message in Facebook.

In addition, on the page of the office have the opportunity to add to your profile picture frame “Istaysizmi”.

MoH also urged not to forget the simple rules that save lives, but regularly and carefully to wash hands with soap and water and keep distance.

In the case of poor health of the citizens of Ukraine are encouraged to seek medical attention.

In addition, at the extraordinary meeting of March 14, the government decided that the Ministry of health will inform the public about measures to combat coronavirus via SMS messages.

“It will be short and clear instructions that will be spelled out rules of personal hygiene and basic guidelines to combat the coronavirus,” said Minister of health Ilya Emets at the Cabinet meeting.

For the technical implementation of this decision the responsibility of the Ministry of digital transformation and the Ministry of infrastructure of Ukraine. They will hold talks with the mobile network operators.