Ukrainians are asked to avoid traveling to Italy

The Ministry of foreign Affairs recommends Ukrainians to refrain from trips to Italy and Iran. This is due to the spread of coronavirus in the territories of these countries. It is stated in the statement of the foreign Ministry.

In particular, it is not recommended to visit the Italian province of Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia Romagna and Piedmont.

Compatriots who remain in these regions, you need to be more attentive and cautious, avoid going to virus-infected provinces to report on their whereabouts and contact details at the nearest consular establishment of Ukraine or to register for a web resource friend.mfa.gov.ua.

Also the foreign Minister urged to abandon non-essential travel to the Iranian city of Tehran, Qom, Arak and Gilan.

The Ukrainians, who are already on the territory of Iran urged to report their whereabouts and contact details of the Embassy of Ukraine in Tehran.

Note, Italy recorded more than 200 cases of infection with coronavirus, 5 people died.