Ukrainians urged to give up alcohol

Ukrainians urged to refrain from drinking alcohol during the period of the outbreak of coronavirus. This was reported by the chief sanitary doctor, Deputy Minister of health Viktor Lyashko, transmit Podrobnosti.

“Everyone thinks that alcohol boosts the immune system. On the contrary – no alcohol should not be in this period. Alcohol can temporarily raise mood, it may seem that the coronavirus you on the knee. But in the future the use of alcohol depresses the immune system and the body becomes more favorable for the penetration of different microorganisms and viruses,” he explained.

Also, Lyashko urged everyone to wash their hands often and not touching dirty hands to mucous.

Recall that before the 3rd of April, Ukraine will apply the restrictive measures in the outbreak of the coronavirus in the world.

Restrictions in Ukraine include the closure of educational institutions, a ban on mass gatherings, more than 200 people, plan to close the country’s borders. Deputies also imposed restrictions.