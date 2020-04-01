Ukrainians with the coronavirus was allowed to leave the house

By Maria Batterbury

Украинцам с коронавирусом разрешили выходить из дома

Ukrainians with the coronavirus was allowed to leave the house. However, you can only visit the pharmacy and shops in emergencies. The corresponding decree published on the government portal.

In particular, the government introduced changes, which under the category of persons in need of isolation, fall sick with coronavirus and contact persons infected COVID-19. The doctor determines the period of isolation of such people.

“Persons in need of isolation, must refrain from contact with other persons, except those with whom they live together, visiting public places. Permitted visits in urgent cases trade places with food, hygiene products, medical supplies, medical devices and health care institutions in the use of PPE and compliance with a minimum distance of 1.5 meters”, – stated in the message.

