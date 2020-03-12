Uma Thurman will play a major role in the new Thriller

Uma Thurman. Photo: Getty Images

Actress Uma Thurman is approved for the lead role in the upcoming TV series “Suspicion” from the video service Apple TV+.

In the series based on the Israeli drama “Under false flag”, the leading role is also performed by Kunal of Naar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elizabeth Henstridge and angel Colby.

In the center of the plot — the kidnapping of the son of the influential American businesswoman luxury hotel in the heart of new York. Video of the incident hits the Internet and becomes viral. Four suspects are British citizens residing in the hotel. It remains to be seen whether they are guilty or were simply the wrong time in the wrong place.

The show-run “Suspicion” is the writer of the TV series “Killing eve” and “Man in the high castle” by Rob Williams.

It was directed by Chris long, on account of which work on a remake of the TV series “Amazing stories” for Apple, and who also shot “the Man in the high castle”.

The start date of filming and the release of the series on the service AppleTV+ not yet known.