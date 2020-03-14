UN staff moving to remote working due to coronavirus

The staff of the headquarters of the UN in the environment previously identified a coronavirus, from March 16 to April 12, will work remotely, if their presence in the workplace will not be absolutely necessary. This order was signed by the Secretary-General antónio Guterres.

“After wide consultations with senior management, including the medical Director, the Secretary-General took the decision to strengthen precautions in the headquarters of the UN to prevent the spread of the virus COVID-19”, — said in a statement on the UN website.

All employees will be required to work remotely unless their physical presence is not required to perform the main work. Measures will be in effect Monday, March 16, to Sunday, April 12. In three weeks we will evaluate the need to maintain fewer staff in the building.

The statement noted that the Secretary-General and senior management continue to monitor the situation and, if necessary, will take additional measures.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, who previously recognized the spread of coronavirus infection by the pandemic. This means that a new and dangerous disease spread to all continents.

