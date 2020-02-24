Under the Russian Embassy Moldovans tried to expel occupancy army

Protest for the resignation of the President of Moldova, Igor Dodon, organized by the Pro-Romanian bloc Unirea, February 23 culminated in the action at walls of Embassy of Russia in Moldova. Dozens of people with placards in their hands chanted: “the Russian army get out!”.

It is reported NewsMaker.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions: “the Eurasian Union of Dodona”, “Organized famine”, “the Russian military aggression in Ukraine”, “Deportation to Siberia” and others.

The protest began at the monument to Stefan cel Mare in Central Chisinau. There the members of the bloc and its supporters for the second week in a row demanding the resignation of President Igor Dodon and ion chicu government.

Unirea outraged by the government’s decision to revoke the 6 ambassadors, including Ambassador to Romania.