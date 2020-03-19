Under threat customers! Amazon recorded the first case of coronavirus

The American company Amazon has reported the first case of infection with coronavirus COVID-19. The victim was a warehouse worker in new York.

READ THE LATEST NEWS ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS

After the detection of the patient he was sent to the quarantine, reports the Daily Mail.

However, after revealing the fact of the coronavirus among employees postales panic a little. For the Amazon statement, it informed its employees about the disease. However, some workers noted that about learned about the Chinese virus is not from the Corporation.

Amazon

The company said that they are “temporarily closed the office of delivery for additional sanitation and sent employees home with full pay”.

The publication notes that under the threat of infection can be Amazon customersthat use their services.

For example, the warehouses of Amazon in Spain and Italy continue to work, despite the fact that both countries suffered greatly from the coronavirus. For example, one Italian stock, about 30% of staff absent over the past weeks.

You are not subscribed to our Telegram? Quickly click!

Author

Timur Grigorenko