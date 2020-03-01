Unearthly Bachelor: what is known about the hero of the tenth season of Dating show

Max Mikhailyuk became the tenth Single. Photo: press service

Next Friday, March 6, kicks off the tenth season of the show “the Bachelor”, the shooting of which has already come to an end. His new hero sets itself transcendental goals and reach them. For many years he walked towards his dream to conquer the sky behind the controls of an airplane, and now wants to fly the wings of love.

STB continues to reveal the intrigue of ten, “unearthly” the Bachelor. The main hero of a romantic reality has become the 34-year-old pilot, owner of the flight school in USA Max Mikhailyuk.

The path to the dream. Max is a childhood dream to become a pilot. He from a young age worked hard to get education in the best flight school of America, and in 28 years has achieved its goal.

My father was an air traffic controller. Since childhood, I often went to see him at work, watched planes take off and land, and imagined that one day I’ll rise into the sky at the controls of one of them. You can say that I have realized the dream of his father, because he always believed in me,” said the new Bachelor.

The new hero of the romantic reality. Photo: press service

In 2016, the Max opened in Miami Flymax aviation school, which trained future pilots. For this, he additionally received a pilot’s license instructor, and his school passed the inspection and certification from the Federal aviation administration of the USA.

Today, behind a Bachelor – more than 4,000 flight hours. He easily manages both small aircraft and large Airliners, trains future pilots and owns the skill of a safe landing, even in difficult mountain airports. Now Max lives in two countries – America and Ukraine.

Cool and real. His impressions of the new hero on the eve of the premiere shared the leading project Grigoriy Reshetnik.

With max we immediately became friends, because it is very close in spirit. He has a fiery nature and in communion immediately felt temperament, his fire primarily against girls. At some point, I’m sure, participating in the polls will be fascinated by the power of our heavenly Bachelor. He’s cool, he’s real, and at the same time very thoughtful and deep,” he described his Reshetnik.

Grigoriy Reshetnik. Photo: press service

Leading the project also admitted that in the tenth season of “the Bachelor” offers a very unexpected turns, and it will happen on dates, and while chatting tete-a-tete. And it is unlikely the participants will help the browsing experience of previous seasons – it all depends on making the max.

A promotional video. While viewers are waiting for the premiere, the channel has released an intriguing promotional video. Its creation started from the needs and desires of all women.

After all, every girl at least once in a lifetime dream, so it got a star from the sky. In fact, who does not like the pilot – the person who most of the time in the sky capable of such a feat? We can say that the idea of lying on the surface. Moreover, when we first met with max and asked if he would get a star from the sky for his beloved, he replied: “easy”! We understand that it is a great idea, and it’s about our hero, not just a beautifully told story,” says the promotional Director of the STB and the author of the idea of the video of Lidiya Pankiv.

Max Mikhailyuk. Photo: press service

The soundtrack to the video (the song of Rihanna “Diamonds”) was performed by wife Vera Cecilia and Roman Duda, who also met in a TV show.

Despite the fact that the main clip lasts only 45 seconds, the shooting had involved so many people – the team consisted of approximately 40 people. The cockpit was replaced with a flight simulator in which pilots are trained.

In creating the video was used by a lot of computer graphics. The most time consuming shot in 3D has become a breakthrough aircraft through the clouds. For calculation of this fragment took 40 computers and 8 working days. The rest of the time was spent on drawing the sky and the plane.

Ex-The Bachelor – The Bachelor. Ex-Bachelor, a favorite of the tele-viewers as well as coach project, “she zvazheni schaslivi” Irakli Makatsaria shared a few tips with max Mikhaylyuk. So, he wished the new hero to take “rational decisions without unnecessary emotional outbursts”.

Irakli Makatsaria. Photo: press service

It is very difficult to do on the project – you captures the storm of emotions and passions. My advice: take a deep breath, a good think and make your choice, says Irakli.

Makatsariya also wanted max to stay where you are – the guy he really is.

