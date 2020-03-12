Unemployed Shepelev was surprised by the “naked” photo in the shower

Well-known Russian presenter Dmitry Shepelev after leaving the First channel is enjoying the holiday and not in a hurry to tell you about the new job. On the network he only shared that finally brought the son into the mountains and makes time for himself — he reads a lot, spends time with loved ones. He also hinted that soon free time will be very little, as he leaves for a new job. What is not yet recognized.

The numerous questions and discussions a new anchor Dmitry replied racy photos in the soul where posing Nude on the background of the ficus.

“How about this? Well, let’s start about the new leader, about the program, the channel and stuff…”, — potrollit subscribers Shepelev.

Recall that after the departure of Dmitry show “actually” has a new presenter. Say, Shepelev may appear on the TV channel “Friday”.

