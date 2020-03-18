Unhappy together: quarantine leads to an increase in the number of divorces

The introduction of some quarantine areas because of the coronavirus, where couples stay together at home, can not lead to improvement of the demographic that was mentioned by President Vladimir Zelensky, and, conversely, to increase the number of divorces.

This is evidenced by the Chinese experience, writes “Lenta.ru” with reference to the Daily Mail.

So, in the city of Dachau, Sichuan province, from February 24, 300 pairs filed for divorce, according to the Registrar Lou Sitzung. He believes that the spate of divorces is that spouses are forced to spend more time together because of the quarantine.

“Young people have to spend a lot of time at home. They quarrel violently over nothing and run to divorce”, — said Lou.

A similar picture is observed by employees of the registry offices in XI’an, Shaanxi province. In one of the offices for the day received 14 applications for divorce. It is more than employees can take under the limits. In Fuzhou, Fujian province, every day about ten couples file for divorce in the local registry offices.

Authorities also suggest that the outbreak of divorces may be related to the fact that the agencies were not working, and therefore could not accept applications before.

In China, several cities have imposed a General quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

Recall that at the moment there are about 185 thousand confirmed cases of coronavirus. From the resulting disease COVID-19 died more than 7.3 thousand people. 80.2 thousands of patients recovered.

a violation of the rules of quarantine for the coronavirus Ukrainians will be punished very decent fines.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter