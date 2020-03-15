Unifacisa Vs Sao Paulo live streaming free for the Liga Ouro

Unifacisa Vs Sao Paulo. Forecast for the match of the championship of Brazil (March 16, 2020)

On March 16, Unifakis will play a personal match with Sao Paulo, and we have prepared a forecast for this match. Will guests confirm their favorite status?

Unifacisa

The hosts act at their own level and will most likely play in the 1/8 finals of the playoffs, as it is unlikely that they will catch up with the top four. The team professes an aggressive and offensive manner of play, though more stability would not hurt.

“Unifakis” showed the class in the previous meeting against “Paulistano”, because she did not leave her opponent a chance (101-90). The team is ready to fight for their place in the sun, but in the next match they will have to confront one of the main favorites of the league.

Sao Paulo

If you look, then the guests can even compete for the second line of the Brazilian championship and, in principle, do everything for this, just direct rivals also do not waste time. The team took a great turn and broke away from the group of pursuers.

São Paulo issued a series of six victories, with four being mined away. The team sees a goal in front of itself and is oppressing its line, so hardly anyone would like to cross the road to such a competitor.

Statistics

The opponents held one personal meeting, which ended in the victory of “Unifakisy”.

São Paulo lost just one match away this season.

Forecast

Without a doubt, “São Paulo” is superior to its rival, at least this season so accurately. The team feels comfortable on the road and there is a high probability that the guests will show the class again, so we offer a bet on their victory.

Our forecast is the victory of São Paulo, taking into account the OT for the coefficient 1.67 in BC 1xBet.