United States tightened the rules for issuing green cards: who does not give a residence permit

Monday, 24 February 2020, the US entered into force the new immigration rules. Said this yesterday, the press service of the White house. The changes, according to American media, can almost immediately affect about 22 million persons without us citizenship, which is currently legally staying on the territory of the United States. Foreigners has become more difficult to settle in America.

The administration of President Donald trump’s claims that the new procedure is intended to protect the interests of American taxpayers. In effect, the rules enable the authorities to define more stringent financial security of applicants for so-called green card (Green Card)

— a residence permit in the United States. Now migration service check, did applicant the last time social assistance from the state. A green card can be obtained only by those who “will not depend on the generosity of the taxpayers of the United States.” In other words, residence permits are provided to foreigners.

The author of the new rules is the assistant to the President trump Stephen Miller. He made his proposals in the summer of 2019. The draft document was immediately criticized by human rights defenders and a number of humanitarian organizations. Their representatives accused the White house of discrimination. They pointed out that the financial criterion will primarily hit poorer migrants from Africa and Latin America. Therefore, it is a violation of color. The benefits will get wealthy Europeans.

It came to the point that several us States filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme court, insisting on the recognition of the proposed rules are discriminatory and contrary to the Constitution. On 27 January the Supreme court ruled in favor of the presidential administration. Toughening the rules of obtaining green cards has been recognized.

The reduction of migration flows trump announced one of its priorities during the election campaign of 2016. By the beginning of the current presidential race, he managed to not only hold the tightening of the rules for obtaining a green card. At the end of January in the United States came into force the restrictions when issuing tourist visas to pregnant women. They now have to indicate on the form that the purpose of the trip is the birth of a child in the U.S., which automatically would allow him to obtain American citizenship.

