Universal has set a release date of “Minions 2”

Universal studios has appointed a new release date of the animated film “despicable me 2: Gravitacija”. According to the publication The Hollywood Reporter, it will be presented to the audience on 2 July 2021, a year after the originally announced date of the premiere.

Previously, the Studio claimed that she did not have time to finalize the project due to the difficult situation faced in connection with the spread of the coronavirus, the French contractors.

“Due to the deterioration of the situation in France, we temporarily closed our Studio Illumination Mac Guff in Paris. We follow the recommendations of the French government and are doing everything possible to slow the spread of the virus, because we care about our artists and their families,” – said in an official statement on the matter.

We also learned about the postponement of the release of the cartoon “Zveroboi 2”. Is July 2, 2021, as previously planned, it will be released in December 2021.

Another project had lost the release date. We are talking about the fairy tale “Wicked” tells the story of the Witch of the West from “the Wizard of Oz.” The Studio promises to approve a new schedule later.