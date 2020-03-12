Universal has started production of low-budget horror film “Dracula”

Universal запустила в производство малобюджетный хоррор "Дракула"

To celebrate the success of “invisible Man” Universal studios has given the green light to the remake of “Dracula”, which will also be made in the format of low-budget horror film, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

To produce the project, as in the case of the recent “the invisible Man”, will be Jason Blum and his company Blumhouse Productions. Director Karyn Kusama, which account for a horror movie “Jennifer’s Body”, not the best sci-Fi action “Aeon flux”, but a great microbudget Thriller “the Invitation” and crime Thriller “Retribution” with Nicole Kidman.

About the plot of the new “Dracula” is unknown. Also still no clues as to who is to play a major role. Production time is not specified.

