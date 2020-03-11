Universal Pictures is going to make a film based on “Dracula”

Bela Lugosi. Still from the film “Dracula”

Studio Universal decided to remake their classic horror films after the success of the film “the invisible Man”. So, the picture has collected in world hire 102,2 million dollars with a budget of $ 7 million.

Currently, in conjunction with the Universal film company Blumhouse began work on the film “Dracula,” writes The Hollywood Reporter. The picture will tell about events that happened in our days.

Director’s chair in the project got the Karyn Kusama.

Other details, including the plot and the cast tape is not disclosed.

Maria Batterbury

