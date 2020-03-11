Universal studios working on a new movie Dracula

Studio Blumhouse Productions and Universal are working on a new film “Dracula.” In the new film adaptation of Bram Stoker’s story of the action will take place in our days.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, most likely, the reason was the success of the launch of “invisible Man”.

On the production work Karyn Kusama (“Jennifer’s Body”), and the script will take Phil hay and Matt Manfredi.

Any other details are not reported.

Note that Dracula has received numerous film adaptations. The first film directed by TOD Browning, was released in 1931. We will remind, in January on the BBC news channel’s mini series “Dracula” from the creators of “Sherlock” Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat.