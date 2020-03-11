Universal studios working on a new movie Dracula

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Студия Universal работает над новым фильмом Дракула

Studio Blumhouse Productions and Universal are working on a new film “Dracula.” In the new film adaptation of Bram Stoker’s story of the action will take place in our days.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, most likely, the reason was the success of the launch of “invisible Man”.

On the production work Karyn Kusama (“Jennifer’s Body”), and the script will take Phil hay and Matt Manfredi.

Any other details are not reported.

Note that Dracula has received numerous film adaptations. The first film directed by TOD Browning, was released in 1931. We will remind, in January on the BBC news channel’s mini series “Dracula” from the creators of “Sherlock” Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
