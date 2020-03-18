Universal will release several new films online

In connection with the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19 Studio Universal Pictures will release the animated film “Troll 2” simultaneously in theaters and online platforms.

Also goes with the Thriller “the invisible Man” with Elisabeth moss, the horror film “Hunting” with Hillary swank, and the Comedy melodrama “Emma” Anya Taylor-joy.

Films will appear on the digital services on March 20 and they can be viewed within 48 hours. The cost of viewing for American viewers will be 19.99 USD.

“Instead of having to postpone the release of these films or releasing them in such a difficult time, we wanted to give people the opportunity to watch them at home, it would be convenient and inexpensive, — said CEO of NBCUniversal Jeff Schell. — We hope and believe that the people will continue to go to the cinema, but we understand that for some it gets harder”.