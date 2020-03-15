Universidad Catolica Vs Emelec live streaming free for the Ecuadorian Serie A

Universidad Catolica Vs Emelec. Forecast for the championship of Ecuador (March 15, 2020)

In one of the matches of the fifth round of the championship of Ecuador on March 15, Universitad Catholica will host Emelek – we made a forecast.

Universidad Catolica

“Universidad Catholic” quite successfully started in the current championship. In four rounds already played, the team has not yet lost. Three of them, “Catholic” played away. On the fields of rivals, Universidad tied with Makara (1: 1) and Independiente (2: 2), and also beat Deportivo Cuenca (2: 1). At home, the team did not leave a chance for Orense (4-0).

So far, Universidad Catholic is third in the standings, losing three points to the leader.

Emelec

“Emelek” in the new championship can boast so far only one victory over “Aukas”, which he won in the last round of the house. And he did it quite confidently – 4-0. Earlier, in the opening round, they had a draw with Orense (2: 2) and lost twice – at home at River Plate (1: 2) and at Makar (0: 1).

Such results in the end allow you to occupy only the tenth line in the standings.

Statistics

In three of four matches , Universidad Catholic in the current championship played a forecast of “total over 2.5”.

The total over 2.5 bet was played in three of the four Emelek matches in the championship.

Universidad Catholic have not lost Emelica at home in their last seven games in a row.

Forecast

Universidad at the start of the season looks better than Emelik . In addition, in full-time fights, he quite successfully plays with a future rival at home. We offer to put on the hosts.

Our prediction is the victory of Universidad Catholic for 1.81 in BC 1x.