Unknown robbed the national Bank of Belgium

In Brussels, three people in masks in the middle of the night peeked into the building of the National Bank of Belgium, where he minted coins. To escape from the police was only able to loot one of them, writes the local edition RTL INFO.

The robbery occurred in the night of Thursday, February 20 Friday, February 21. When thieves broke into the building, an alarm is triggered. The guards were able to detain two robbers with bags, but the third was able to escape, taking with him part of the loot of coins.

It turned out that the kidnappers were young men 1998 and 1999 year of birth.

Law enforcement authorities continue to track down an escaped Bank robber.