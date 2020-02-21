Unknown wife Shepelev: who was married TV presenter before meeting with Zhanna Friske (photo)

The news that the famous TV presenter Dmitry Shepelev officially announced his departure from the home channel Russia fueled a wave of interest in the former husband of Jeanne Friske.

While inquiring fans unearthed that before the meeting with Zhanna Friske, which Dmitry Shepelev was a bright affair, the presenter was once legally married. The truth about this period of his life the former host of the “really” doesn’t like to talk, writes KP.

However, the reporters found that the first and only wife Shepelev was a 37-year-old Anna Startseva (Tabolina), who lives in Minsk.

It turned out that Anna has many years of a happy second marriage: her husband Yuri was once a famous TV presenter, and now he has a successful business. The couple have two children: son Michael and daughter Mary.

Tabolina with Shepelev does not communicate ever since, when he began an affair with Jeanne. Anna tells friends: “I save a good relationship with the mother of Dima, but we’re not discussing his personal life.”

Dmitry and Anna first met in his native Minsk on shootings of one of television when they were 16 years old. Both were leading, the first time a relationship that has developed as a purely workers. A year later Dima decided to invite Anya on her first date. Met and built relationships for seven years, then married, October 21, 2005 the couple was the usual civil ceremony, without rent restaurants and magnificent celebrations.

Immediately after the wedding, the seven dwarfs went off to work on the Ukrainian TV — received a tempting offer that could not refuse. In Kiev, Dmitry began a new life, he was in demand, according to unconfirmed rumors, he started a new relationship. Anna at first suffered, suffered. Love is not tested by the distance and the couple divorced in 2008-m to year.

Moreover, the initiative supposedly came from Anne: she met the man of her dreams, as well as relationships with Shepelev was over, then asked for a divorce. Now Anna Tabolina keeps repeating that he is happy that the first marriage broke up, because she was able to find true love.

Recall that now Dmitry lives in a civil marriage with the architect and designer Catherine Tulupova. Shepelev has a son Platon, which in the spring will be 7 years. And Tulupova daughter from a previous relationship. Officially Dmitry and Ekaterina are in no hurry to register their relationships: they decided to get married, when solved for the total child.

