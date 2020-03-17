Unscrew: the legendary world champion lost to teammate Range Rover (video)

World champion and the double champion of Europe on football in the Spanish national team Cesc Fabregas, who plays for Monaco, told the story of how lost car former partner at Chelsea, Willy Caballero.

“For many years I was practicing penalties after training. Always offer goalkeepers a bet to make it interesting. For some reason, I never missed, so one day became too confident, and it got out of control.

Told Willie that if he will reflect my shock, I got him a Range Rover. Unfortunately, Willie did save the whole team. I turned into the stupidest guy on the planet. Everyone was shouting and laughing, said that I need to repay a debt.

I went to a junkyard and found a broken car where you couldn’t ride. It cost me 950 pounds (1,050 euros. — Ed.). The next day he was taken to the training complex. The rest of the story on video.

What can be concluded from my story? Under no circumstances do not make a bet”, — wrote the Spanish midfielder on his page in Instagram.

Recall that Cesc Fabregas before moving to Monaco starred in the “Barcelona”, “Arsenal” and “Chelsea”, having won at club level 13 trophies. Making his debut in the Spanish national team in the FIFA world Cup 2006 against Ukraine in 19 years and 41 days, he became the youngest player in the history of the national team, played at the world Cup. With 15 goals and 31 effective transmission 110 matches played Cesc Fabregas — the best assistant in the team’s history of Spain.

Photo Getty Images

