Until the daughter on crutches: brad pitt attended the concert with a friend (photos)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

56-year-old brad pitt attended the Los Angeles concert of the American musician Stephen Lee Bruner, better known by his stage name Thundercat, in the company’s 30-year-old actress and artist aliyah socat — star of the popular television series “arrested development”. The photos were published by TMZ.

Pitt and alia at the concert

Alia recently got a short haircut

Then rumors about the novel erupted with renewed force. Although the couple did not allow himself in public, nothing more, between them all I suspect a romantic relationship. The last time pitt and alia (which recently radically changed her image by making a very short haircut) is almost inseparable. And, they say, has long been not are just friends.

Fans hoping for a reunion of pitt and his first wife Jennifer aniston, was somewhat despondent.

Meanwhile it became known that the real reason pitt in February could not come to London for his BAFTA award, citing “family commitments” was the operation, which was done by his daughter Shiloh.

13-year-old Shiloh had surgery on her hip. There were photos of girls on crutches. To them, Shiloh is depicted next with mother Angelina Jolie and her younger sister Vivien. The eldest daughter of Jolie and pitt Zahara also recently had surgery — but on what occasion is not reported.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
