Updated details of the new “destination”

Popular youth series of thrillers under the name “destination” will be further developed. According to the publication Digital Spy, we are not talking about reloading and not about the continuation of a previously submitted story lines. The Creator of the franchise, Jeffrey Reddick I’m pretty sure we just talking about the fact that the action will take place in the same universe.

“I think that “reboot” is probably too strong a definition, it sounds like they’re going to change everything, but it will definitely be a classic “final destination”, he commented. The timing of this project is not yet known.

Recall that the original tape was introduced in 2000. The plot built around a young man who dreamt that he and a number of his peers die in a horrible plane crash. Believing in this vision, he saved himself and saves a few friends. Soon, however, they one by one begin to die.

The idea was liked by the audience, and the film was successful at the box office, which determined the creation of several sequels. All of them were profitable. So, “final destination 5”, which was released in 2011 and earned in world hire more than $ 150 million.