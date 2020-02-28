“Upgrade” can get a sequel

Sci-Fi action Director Lee Wannell, released in 2018, could get a sequel, according to the publication Fandom, referring to the words of the Director himself, as well as the project’s producer Jason Blum.

According to Mannella, Studio Blumhouse has not yet been given the green light for production to continue, but considering such a possibility. The Director said that with pleasure would undertake work on the sequel, especially if he was entrusted with a bigger budget.

Recall that in the original it was told about the guy technophobe from the world of the future, where technology has penetrated all spheres of human life and all governed. After the attack the gang of thugs, the hero loses his wife, and he becomes disabled, confined to a wheelchair. But after the experimental implantation of the chip, he again can walk. And not just to go and do superhero things.

With a budget of $ 5 million of “Upgrades” grossed 16.6 million and has received very positive reviews from audience and from critics.