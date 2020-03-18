Ural Yekaterinburg vs MBA Moscow live streaming free

Ural Yekaterinburg vs MBA Moscow. Forecast for the match of the championship of Russia (18 match of 2020)

On March 18, Ural will try to correct the situation in the match against IBA Moscow, and we have prepared a forecast for this confrontation. How will the match end? – read below.

Ural

Wards of Stanislav Eremin began to surrender sharply and are now included in the top three outsiders of the Super League. The team generally disappoints this season, but you can’t do anything about it, since there is not enough gain.

“Ural” lost four games in a row, which greatly influenced their motivation, because no one expected such a development of events. The team from Yekaterinburg understands that it is time to show the class, otherwise the situation will generally get out of control.

MBA Moscow

MBA Moscow is doing everything possible to stay afloat and finish the main season in the playoff zone. The team is on the eighth line, which means that you should not relax.

The guys of Alexander Afanasyev scored two victories in a row, as they first dealt with CSKA-2 (94-80), and then put Rodniki in their place (80-75). Guests are not very well acting away, so you need to prepare for a serious confrontation.

Statistics

Over the last five personal games, Ural has gained three victories.

This season, the team of Stanislav Eremin won five victories in the home arena.

Forecast

In our opinion, the hosts have no other choice but to win, because a series of defeats has dragged on, and a convenient opponent comes to visit, so we won’t invent anything and offer a bet on Victoria Ural .

Our forecast is the victory of the Urals, taking into account OT for a coefficient of 1.73 in BC 1xBet.