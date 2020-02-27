“Urge to integration,” Lukashenka told about the pressure from Russia

Russia, which is pursuing a consistent policy of coercion of Ukraine to brotherly relations, acts in a similar way in relation to Belarus. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko.

“We remain, as always, committed to real integration without forcing integration. A new term has appeared in the Union — “the compulsion to integration.” And it is strange that it started with the forcing of integration of Belarus”, Lukashenka is quoted by the Agency “BelTA”.

As a positive example of the integration of Lukashenko recalled the days of the first President of Russia Boris Yeltsin, when there was real integration of the two States in the sphere of economy, people’s lives, but no one encroached on the sovereignty and independence.

“When he got rich, especially Russia, began a strange bustle and fuss. And, as I said, the compulsion to integration,” — said the President of Belarus, noting that the compulsion is accompanied by massive propaganda in the rossm.

Recall that currently Russia and Belarus are coordination of the roadmaps for the integration in the framework of the creation of the Union state. It is planned that all the integration road map will come into force from 1 January 2021.

Note that former Putin adviser Andrey Illarionov says that Putin’s strategic goal is the absorption of Belarus and Ukraine. And in the NSDC of Ukraine do not exclude the possibility of military intervention of Russia on the territory of Belarus.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter