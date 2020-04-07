Ursula Corbero (Casa de Papel) reveals the identity of his boyfriend !

Alert ! We know finally who is the boyfriend of Ursula Corbero who plays in The Casa de Papel ! A photo was posted on Instagram !

Season 4 of The Casa de Papel has started last Friday on Netflix ! What is good news for fans who couldn’t wait any longer ! So we decided to learn about the private life of Ursula Corbero ! MCE TV you had more !

The actress of 30 years who interprets Tokio in The Casa de Papel is in a relationship for many years… This may disappoint fans who hoped to see the birth of a real love between her and Miguel Herrán… but this story is limited to the fiction !

So, since 2016, Ursula Corbero sharing his life with an actor argentine, according to our colleagues of Cheatsheet, ! This is Chino Darin which, in particular, plays in El Ángel Luis Ortega ! This film was nominated at the Cannes film festival 2018 !

Thus, the two players in Spanish-speaking live a love story since already 4 years old. Both very discreet, and they met on the set of The Embajada, a series Spanish. Ursula Corbero and his boyfriend live a sublime love story !

They therefore live their relationship to distance. But this does not seem to pose a problem ! In fact, the two lovebirds are couple since 4 years and the miles don’t seem to have harmed !

The boyfriend of Ursula Corbero is the actor in argentina, Chino Darin !

Even if they remain very discreet in relation to their private lives, they make a few declarations of love on the networks ! The youngster has also posted a photo the day of the Saint Valentine’s day ! A proof of his love for adorable !

You can see all the two. It seems to make him a kiss, and Ursula Corbero around his arm. They seem so very complicit. In the caption, he wrote,” A whisper of love. I miss you. “ A message adorable which has had to touch the young woman ! Over 194 k people have liked the photo !

A publication shared by Chino Darin (@chinodarin) on the 14th of Feb. 2020 at 9 :15 PST

