Us dollars from China will be sent to the quarantine because of the coronavirus

The Federal reserve system of the United States to send a dollar bill from China on quarantine due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Reported by the Japan Times.

It is noted that the new procedures “provide a longer period of retention” cuts, which came from abroad.

Accordingly, the currency coming to America from China or other Asian States, will be kept for at least seven to ten days before it begins processing.

In the case that the epidemic will continue to spread, health authorities in the United States or the state Department can further strengthen precautionary measures.

While the fed said that a lack of cash even in this case, it will not be, as in the vaults of sufficient currency, which if necessary can enter into circulation.