Сенатор США требует отставки гендиректора ВОЗ

The Senator from Arizona Maccalli March, demanding the resignation of the Director General of the world health organization (who) of Tedros of Gebreyesus for what he contributed to China in the concealment of data on coronavirus, writes the South China Morning Post.

“I never trusted the Communists. And the fact that they hid the virus which have led to unnecessary deaths in America and worldwide,” said Macalli.

The politician added that the who acted “irresponsibly and shamelessly” covering China.

Also, according to Maccalli, Beijing must, as a minimum, to forgive US of their debts to China.

