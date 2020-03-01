USA and Afghanistan signed a settlement agreement

On Saturday, the United States signed a historic agreement with the Afghan group “Taliban”, which could pave the way to a complete withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan over the next 14 months and be a step towards ending 18 years of war.

The agreement was signed in the Qatari capital Doha, the special U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and political leader of the movement “Taliban” Mullah Abdul Gani Baradaram.

U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo attended the ceremony.

“Today is a great day for Afghanistan,” said the U.S. Embassy in Kabul in Twitter. It noted that “we are talking about peace and creating a common bright future.”

A few hours before the agreement, the Taliban ordered all its militants in Afghanistan, “to refrain from any attacks … for the happiness of the nation.”

Trump said Friday that the agreement will pave the way for the reduction of the us with approximately 13,000 to 8600 in a few weeks after the agreement.

A further reduction in Western forces will depend on the commitment of the Taliban to promise to “reduce violence”, which will be evaluated by the United States.

In accordance with the agreement, the Taliban want to 5000 militants were released from the Afghan prisons, but it is not clear whether it will agree the Afghan government.

The war, which killed tens of thousands of people, began when the US attacked Afghanistan only a few weeks after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Washington accused the Taliban of harbouring “al-Qaeda” and its leader Osama bin Laden and together with its allies ousted the group from power. But the Taliban remain a powerful force and now control about 40% of the Afghan territory.