USA and Canada will close the border for travel

By Maria Batterburyon in News

США и Канада закроют границу для путешествий

Wednesday, March 18, it became known that the United States and Canada are preparing to suspend all travel together through the border, except for emergency travel, to combat the spread of coronavirus. It is reported by CNN, citing a source in the administration of U.S. President Donald trump.

Of the country in the next two days expect to announce agreements that will not ban trade between the United States and Canada.

At the moment the parties discuss what kind of transport and what kind of person will be able to cross the border.

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
