USA and Canada will close the border for travel

Wednesday, March 18, it became known that the United States and Canada are preparing to suspend all travel together through the border, except for emergency travel, to combat the spread of coronavirus. It is reported by CNN, citing a source in the administration of U.S. President Donald trump.

Of the country in the next two days expect to announce agreements that will not ban trade between the United States and Canada.

At the moment the parties discuss what kind of transport and what kind of person will be able to cross the border.