USA and China will fight

The antagonisms between the US and China resulting from the pandemic are more visible. Donald Trump’s decision to designate Covid-19 as the “Chinese virus” is typical of the defiant, evading political style of the 45th US president. But it is also a reaction to attempts by Chinese officials to indicate that the virus may have originated in America. Bill Bishop, an experienced political commentator, recently commented: “I can’t recall the more dangerous period in US-China relations over the past 40 years.”

The pandemic also strengthens the influence of those in the Trump administration who have long wanted to dismantle international supply chains and return production to the United States. Peter Navarro, the most ardent protectionist at the White House, claims the virus demonstrates that “in the global public health emergency, the US is alone.” It is certainly true that a situation in which 97% of all antibiotics in America are imported from China is unlikely to be acceptable again.



Such considerations go far beyond the issue of drugs and complex US-China relations. Just a few weeks ago, a British government adviser could have suggested that there was no real need for food in the UK. But when entire nations, as well as individuals, are forced to practice self-isolation, no one can now easily assume that basic necessities can always be imported from abroad.

The push against globalization, as a response to the consequences of the pandemic, will initially come from protectionists and hawks of national security. But he will gain strength as he merges with other political movements that were gaining strength before anyone heard of Covid-19.

Although the political wind is likely to accompany the antiglobalists after the pandemic, they actually have no better solutions. In contrast, a pandemic is a typical global problem that ultimately requires some form of international governance. Revitalizing the global economy will also be much more difficult if countries move towards protectionism.

At the national level, no one approves of drives that take apart rolls of toilet paper and bottles of milk from supermarket shelves. But what happens when whole countries behave like that? We may soon find out.