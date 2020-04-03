USA beat the record of deaths from coronavirus

At that time, as the number of infected with the coronavirus in the world exceeded one million people, the most serious situation is in the United States. Here the virus is spreading with rapid speed. April 1, according to the Johns Hopkins University in the country was installed in a sad world record — 1243 death per day.

In recent days, the United States was the 911 deaths.

As writes USA Today, the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States exceeded 6,000 people. 2 468 of them in new York. And the total number of infected — 245 thousand. And the peak of the pandemic, according to scientists, has not yet been achieved.

The top five countries where the coronavirus is spreading most rapidly, are Italy (according to official data, the number of victims is already more than 13 thousand people), Spain (more than 10 thousand deaths), but also in Germany and France.

Meanwhile, registered in Ukraine 897 infected. 19 people were recovered, 22 died.

photo Daily Mail

